MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Policymakers have so far
failed to create strong enough capital requirements for banks,
which coupled with easy money policies, may sow the seeds of the
next financial crisis, a BlackRock Inc. executive said
on Tuesday.
New Basel III rules, which require banks to rely more on
equity than debt for funding, have missed the mark, Blackrock
Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said at a central banking
conference in Mexico City.
"Sadly, I have become convinced in the last couple of years
that we collectively fell short on Basel III," said the
former Swiss National Bank Chairman.
Those rules, combined with lose monetary policy that has
distorted asset prices, put the banking system at risk for
another crisis, as central banks have flooded markets with cash
to lower interest rates and boost sagging growth.
"It is not difficult to imagine a worst-case scenario where
central banks are given responsibility for half-baked and
incomplete macroprudential policies, which they will not be able
to carry out effectively," Hildebrand said.
"As a result, they will at best partially achieve their
objectives or at worst fail altogether, with the consequence of
another boom-bust credit cycle occurring."
He sees "a risk that unconventional monetary policy cannot
be removed in time," allowing extensive distortions to build up
in financial markets and spur another crisis.
"Ultimately what I am concerned about is a race against
time," Hildebrand said.
The Basel III accord is the world's main regulatory response
to the 2007-09 financial crisis that sent undercapitalized banks
running to governments for help to stay afloat.
The accord, which is to be phased in through 2019, will
require banks to maintain top-quality capital equivalent to 7
percent of their risk-bearing assets, about three times what
prior rules required them to hold, to withstand losses better.