UPDATE 1-Western Australia shuns Hanson's nationalists in state poll
* BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto avoid new tax (Recasts, adds quotes from Hanson, prime minister and analyst)
LONDON, March 31 Britain's financial industry watchdog plans to step up its scrutiny of whether banks have strong enough controls on their traders behaviour and if lessons have been learned from recent Libor rigging controversies.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the review of the risk that traders manipulate key benchmarks is a central part of its 2014/15 business plan, published on Monday. The FCA said its annual funding requirement will be 446.4 million pounds ($742.7 million), up 3.3 percent from the previous year.
The watchdog will also look at whether investment banks are handling potential conflicts of interest adequately and ensuring confidential information received in one part of the business is not abused by a different part of the business. ($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Freya Berry)
* BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto avoid new tax (Recasts, adds quotes from Hanson, prime minister and analyst)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.