WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. bureau charged with
protecting consumers on Wednesday pressed the 25 largest retail
banks to make checking and saving accounts accessible to
millions of "unbanked" Americans.
In a letter, it encouraged them to help depositors avoid
overdrafts and ongoing negative balances with special accounts.
Checking accounts or prepaid reloadable accounts make it
easier for consumers to receive wages and benefits, make
payments and manage their day-to-day lives, the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau said in the letter.
"Unfortunately, however, many consumers, including those
with limited or irregular incomes, struggle to manage their
spending, avoid unwanted fees, repay overdrawn balances, and
maintain these critical accounts."
It added that a person who has an account closed for a
negative balance can struggle to open future accounts and
ultimately be shut out of the banking system.
According to the CFPB an estimated 10 million Americans do
not have deposit accounts.
It added that in recent years, a number of institutions have
introduced "no-overdraft" accounts ensuring consumers cannot
spend beyond their balances, but lack of marketing "has lessened
their visibility and undermined their rate of uptake."
The letter was released as part of a broader push, with the
bureau's Director Richard Cordray set to attend a field hearing
on retail banking in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
"Overdraft programs have become a significant source of
industry revenues," Cordray was slated to say, according to a
text of his prepared remarks.
"Living outside the banking system can be costly and
time-consuming, especially for those who are the most
financially vulnerable," he said. "They often come to rely on
expensive nonbank money services that can take a big bite out of
their earnings."
The bureau is pressing banks and credit unions to ensure
account closure records are accurate, so that incorrect
information does not prohibit a person from opening an account.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)