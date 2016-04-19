WASHINGTON, April 19 CommerceWest Bank
has violated U.S. money laundering laws and agreed to improve
its board oversight and reporting of suspicious activity, the
Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
The Irvine, California-based bank did not immediately return
requests seeking comment.
The bank, which serves businesses throughout southern
California, has also agreed to fix deficient due diligence on
customer accounts and review transactions from Sept. 1, 2014, to
March 31, 2015, the Fed said in a statement.
CommerceWest is required by U.S. and state regulators to
show how it would comply with rules on reporting transactions of
more than $10,000 by one person on one business day, the Fed
said.
CommerceWest had total assets of $528.74 million as of Dec.
31, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp website.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Richard Chang)