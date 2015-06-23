LONDON, June 23 The Co-operative Bank said on
Tuesday it would start formal discussions with Britain's
financial regulator next month to settle an 18-month probe into
actions by former management and its merger with Britannia
Building Society.
Co-op Bank, which is is trying to recover from a near
collapse in 2013, has previously said the Prudential Regulatory
Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) were
investigating past issues, including the actions of former
senior managers and decisions related to the Britannia merger.
"The FCA and PRA have recently indicated that their
preliminary view is that they are minded to make findings
against the Bank covering certain decisions, events and
processes over the period from mid-2008 to end 2013," the
Co-operative Bank said in a statement.
"Based on their current view, the FCA and PRA have indicated
they intend to commence formal settlement discussions in July
2015," it added, saying the details and potential financial
penalty were uncertain.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)