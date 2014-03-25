* Ukrainian crisis underlined risks in banks' bond drive
* Banks issuing bonds to boost defences against potential
losses
* Bankers still expect 2014 to be a record year for such
bonds
By Steve Slater and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, March 25 (Reuters/IFR) - European banks such as
Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Unicredit will likely have
to pay investors a higher return to buy the risky bonds that
banks use to strengthen their balance sheets after the crisis in
Ukraine forces a rethink about the potential dangers from such
investments.
So far this year, European banks have sold over 7.5 billion
euros of bonds to boost their core financial strength and
bankers expect that tally to reach a record 40 billion euros for
2014 as mainstream investors such as insurers and pension funds,
who need to boost returns, buy more of them.
But KBC Bank's sale of 1.4 billion euros worth of
such bonds at an interest rate of 5.625 percent, the lowest ever
offered despite the Belgian bank's chequered past, could mark
the end of the sweet spot for banks hoping to sell such debt at
rock bottom rates.
The KBC paper, issued two weeks ago, has dropped over 2
percentage points in the secondary market as a standoff between
Russia and the West over Ukraine has increased volatility across
financial markets and alarmed investors who fear banks could
suffer disproportionately.
When volatility strikes markets, these so-called Additional
Tier 1 (AT1) bonds are among the first to sell-off because they
are riskier investments. When a bank gets into trouble its AT 1
bonds usually either convert into bank shares or are temporarily
wiped out.
"We are confident that banks like KBC are well on the road
to recovery but the coupons that are on offer are not reflecting
the risk profile of the instruments," said Satish Pulle, lead
portfolio manager at ECM, a fixed income house that has around
$8.2 billion of assets under management.
"We need to be demanding more yield to protect ourselves
from volatility."
Investors offered 7 billion euros worth of orders for the
KBC issue, enabling the bank, which had to be bailed out by
Belgium during the financial crisis, to offer a rate 2
percentage points lower than similar issues just a few months
earlier.
On a 1 billion euro issue, a bank would pay 10 million euros
a year for each extra percentage point of interest it pays.
Banks are pricing these bonds cheaply and investors are now
reassessing the credit risk.
"These are really risky instruments with complicated
structures and not every bank that has issued them is in a great
position," said one banker who specialises in such debt.
CONGESTION
Europe's banks are expected to issue up to 240 billion euros
of AT1 bonds in the next five years after regulators said they
can hold AT1 bonds equivalent to 1.5 percent of their assets.
The bonds are cheaper to issue than shares, which are also used
to strengthen banks' balance sheets.
"Given the amount of potential supply over the next few
years there's clearly the possibility for markets to get
congested from time to time," said Simon McGeary, managing
director for new products at Citigroup in London.
"The last few weeks has really been the first test of that
with several deals in the market simultaneously."
The potential market could be swelled even further if
regulators force banks to increase their leverage ratios, which
could spur the likes of Deutsche Bank or Barclays
to bump up their issuance.
The aim is to create an extra layer of protection to prevent
a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis when taxpayers bore
the brunt of bank bailouts.
About 35 billion euros of AT1 bonds have been issued since
the financial crisis. This week, French banks Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole said they planned more
sales and Italy's UniCredit started a roadshow for
investors on Monday and is expected to raise about 2 billion
euros from an issue.
HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Commerzbank
and Nordic lenders also all seem poised to follow and
sells billions of euros worth.
The bonds have commonly paid interest of 6-9 percent, an
attractive rate given central banks have kept rates close to
zero. But that higher interest rate reflects a risk that
investors could lose their money, or end up owning shares they
may not want.
To avoid retail investors getting stung by such exposure,
the regulator in Britain has made it clear it does not want such
bonds sold to them. Two deals this year from Nationwide and
Lloyds were structured to keep small investors away.
Sweden's regulator could also dampen demand for such bonds
if it sets the "trigger" at which the bonds convert into shares
or are wiped out at a very high rate, making it more likely
investors will be hit.
Bankers said Stockholm could decide that AT1 bonds convert
into shares in a bank or are temporarily wiped out when the
money that the bank has set aside to cover potential future
losses shrinks to 10 percent of its risk weighted assets
compared to 7 percent in most countries.
(Additional reporting by Helene Durand at IFR. Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Giles Elgood)