LONDON Feb 24 Investment banking fees
have declined 30 percent year-on-year, according to Thomson
Reuters data, though a recent flurry of corporate bond issuance
and merger activity could push up earnings in the year ahead.
Investment banks earned a total of US $8.2 billion ($8.20
billion) in fees to February 23 this year, compared to US $11.7
billion in the same period in 2011.
Euro-zone uncertainty and regulations requiring higher
capital reserves have caused a dearth of easy credit, forcing
investment banks to compete fiercely for the few remaining
opportunities to help companies raise funds or pursue mergers
and acquisitions.
Dealmaking collapsed to its lowest level in three years at
the end of 2011, meaning that banks can expect to book lower
fees over the next few quarters because compensation is not paid
until a transaction has closed.
"Banks are hopeful that some of the worst of the decline in
fees is behind us, but we have to be realistic," Commerzbank
economist Peter Dixon told Reuters. "In an environment of such
uncertainty, the likelihood of a rebound is limited."
Since the turn of the millennium a larger drop in fees has
occurred only in 2002 and 2009, marking the aftermath of the
dotcom bubble and the credit crunch.
The biggest hit came from equity capital deals and loans,
where fees were halved. The collapse of the equity capital
market meant investment bankers earned $1.6 billion less than
last year, equivalent to 20 percent of this year's earnings so
far.
In contrast, debt capital markets proved resilient, with
just a 5 percent drop in fees and total volume of deals, as
companies issued bonds to raise capital.
Fees have fallen roughly in line with the drop in overall
volume of deal activity except in the case of mergers and
acquisitions, where fees fell just 21 percent compared to a 35
percent drop in volume.
An early 2012 flurry in corporate bond issuance and a recent
uptick in merger and acquisition activity could point to higher
fees later on in 2012.
