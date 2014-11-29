BERLIN Nov 29 The chief executive of
Commerzbank is predicting a wave of mergers among
Germany's cooperative and savings banks.
Martin Blessing, who heads Germany's second biggest bank,
noted that there were still almost 2,000 banks in Germany, in
contrast to about 20 in Spain.
"I suspect the consolidation will largely take place within
Germany and not in the private banking sector," Blessing told a
business conference in Berlin on Saturday.
He said he could envisage mergers between smaller banks and
their owners, for example between regional Landesbanken and
local savings banks or cooperatives.
But he declined to comment on speculation that Commerzbank
itself could be a takeover candidate, with French and Spanish
banks seen as potential buyers.
The Landesbanken, jointly owned by Germany's regional states
and local savings banks, were among the worst casualties of the
financial crisis and many are still struggling despite some
downsizing and restructuring.
Stress test results announced by the European Central Bank
last month revealed weaknesses in Germany's cooperative banking
sector, Blessing said.
Credit ratings agency Moody's said earlier this week that
German banks remain under intense pressure to cut costs but may
avoid resorting to extensive layoffs by increasing efficiency
through reorganisation and automation.
When comparing profitability against risk exposure, German
banks are the weakest in Europe, largely because high costs have
devoured earnings, according to Moody's data.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Emma
Thomasson;Editing by Ruth Pitchford)