FRANKFURT Nov 25 German banks remain under
intense pressure to cut costs but may avoid resorting to
extensive layoffs by increasing efficiency through
reorganisation and automation, credit ratings agency Moody's
said on Tuesday.
German banks remain some of Europe's least efficient due to
high fixed costs and weak IT infrastructure, making them less
able to respond to problems than peers in countries such as
France, Belgium and the Netherlands, said Carola Schuler,
managing director for banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"Within Europe, German banks show an astoundingly low profit
potential," Schuler said at media briefing. "Germany needs to
catch up."
Due in part to German banks' reliance on interest income,
now depressed due to low official rates, profits have increased
less than costs, said Alexander Hendricks, associate managing
director at Moody's.
"Banks can optimise their costs by improving processes and
don't need to resort to massive layoffs," he said.
Other European countries like France and Belgium are ahead
of Germany in IT investments and staff restructuring, making
them more efficient and agile. Germans are also more
cost-conscious than many other Europeans, meaning banks have a
harder time imposing fees for services, Schuler said.
When comparing profitability against risk exposure, German
banks are the weakest in Europe, largely because high costs have
devoured earnings, according to Moody's data.
Separately, Moody's said downgrades for German bank debt
were more likely than not in the coming year due to the waning
likelihood that the government would bail out bondholders.
Financial conditions in the sector, however, were improving
largely due to the country's economic performance, the study
said.
