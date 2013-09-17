By Laura Noonan
HAMBURG, Sept 17 To the casual observer, the
Landesbanken's results for the first half of this year might
suggest Germany's publicly-owned regional banks are in good
financial health.
But the headline numbers belie a more complex reality.
Four of the five major Landesbanken boasted improvements in
profits for the first half of 2013, sometimes quite dramatic,
like the 400 percent increase in pre-tax profits at Hamburg and
Kiel based shipping lender HSH Nordbank. [SEE FACTBOX]
As a group, their 'tier one capital ratios' - a measure of
how much high quality capital they have to weather future losses
- came in slightly ahead of Europe's thirty largest banks by
market capitalisation.
Both measures are open to particular quirks in the
Landesbanken world.
Take HSH - Christian van Beek, of ratings agency Fitch,
points out that the bank can actually obtain compensation as
some loans that were expected not to be repaid are sold off at a
loss or a write down is agreed.
This is because, a provision for a bad loan comes off HSH's
profit and loss account, but once the loss on certain loans is
actually crystallised, HSH can claim against a 10 billion euros
state-sponsored asset guarantee scheme.
"Net income/loss is currently not a good indicator for the
bank's progress in establishing a viable business model," said
van Beek, who instead focuses on the bank's new business
generation.
On the capital front, while European banks are tapping their
shareholders for more support, some Landesbanken will be
treading the opposite path as they wean themselves off state
aid.
"BayernLB needs to return major amounts of capital to its
owners to fully comply with compensation measures for state aid,
and also LBBW will need to make further efforts to regain its
independence," said Katharina Barten, a Frankfurt-based analyst
at Moody's, referring to the two biggest Landesbanken.
Bayern was ordered to pay back 5 billion euros by 2019, it
has already paid back 1.1 billion euros to the Free State of
Bavaria, beating a repayment schedule that has not been made
public. LBBW must reduce its reliance on a state guarantee, as
the guarantee is eased, the bank's capital position will worsen.
The terms of the European Commission agreement only allow
deviations from the repayment schedule if the bank's regulator
objects. If this happens more than once, a new state aid
application must be made. LBBW does not have a binding repayment
schedule.
Brussels could ease up on the demands if the banks' profits
are too low, but there are no guarantees. Barten said experience
suggests Europe would open a fresh competition investigation if
"bank specific" reasons meant the aid could not be repaid.
"If a bank can prove that it has done everything in its
power to comply with its EC-set targets, but due to extremely
adverse market conditions it is not in a position to comply, the
EC's ruling is likely to take these circumstances into account,"
she added.
A more pertinent measure for sector-watchers is profit
margin.
Annualised return on equity ranges greatly across the
Landesbanken, from 10.3 percent at Bayern LB to 2.5 percent at
Nord LB for the first half of 2013, to average 6.12 percent
across the group.
Europe's 30 biggest banks had an annualised average return
on equity of 8 percent, according to an analysis by Reuters of
the largest banks as ranked by market capitalisation.
"Will Landesbanken ever make very strong European
competitive banking? - The answer is no, the banking structure
does not allow high market share, big penetration or earnings
power," a senior Landesbanken banker told Reuters.