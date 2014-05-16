BRIEF-Castellum leases to Microsoft in Lund
* Castellum leases a property to Microsoft in Lund Source text: http://bit.ly/2mkzcPd
IRVING, Texas May 16 Goldman Sachs shareholders voted to approve management's executive compensation plan.
A major proxy advisory firm recommended shareholders vote against the Goldman Sachs' non-binding motion on executive compensation plan, saying it pays its top staff too much.
Shareholders rejected a proposal that would have allowed stockholders to nominate directors to the board of the banking giant. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 20 The parent of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III, a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.
* Cytokinetics announces additional results from cosmic-hf presented at acc.17