UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Giles Hutson, European head of corporate banking and debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the bank, said sources close to the situation on Thursday.
Hutson is not leaving for another bank, according to a well informed source, but has decided to retire from the industry.
Hutson reported to Paul Richards and Fernando Vicario, co-heads of EMEA corporate banking and DCM.
A veteran debt banker, who spent much of his career at Morgan Stanley, before joining BofAML in 2010, Hutson has worked in syndicate and DCM roles, covering corporates, emerging markets and sovereign, supranational and agencies.
BofAML was not immediately available for comment.
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.