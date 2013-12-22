Dec 22 Below are the top 10 ranked investment banks for European equity capital markets deals, which includes working on new stock market listings, bonds convertible into shares, and sales of new or existing stock by already listed companies. For a story on banks running short on experienced dealmakers, click 2013 2012 Bookrunner $ mln No. rank rank deals 1 1 Goldman Sachs 25,222 84 2 3 Deutsche Bank 23,063 87 3 7 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,351 66 4 4 Morgan Stanley 19,465 72 5 2 JP Morgan 17,999 84 6 6 UBS 17,002 74 7 8 Citi 10,424 49 8 5 Credit Suisse 9,357 50 9 11 Barclays 7,748 36 10 9 BNP Paribas 5,074 38 Source: Thomson Reuters, data correct as of Dec. 18 (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Will Waterman)