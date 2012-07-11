(Adds UK media reports)
By Raji Menon and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, July 11 Top Barclays Plc
shareholders fear that regulators will rush through the
appointment of a new chief of the scandal-struck bank and not
take the time to search for an outsider to bring about a
root-and-branch culture change.
The bank has started sounding out larger shareholders, who
have urged it to look for external candidates to fill the two
top jobs at the bank.
The shareholders have expressed concern that financial
regulators, eager to limit long-term damage caused by a lack of
leadership at the bank, are pressing for quick appointments.
"We feel they are going to get pushed by the regulator to
make these appointments quite quickly so that would lead them to
look to internal candidates," one top-10 investor said.
British newspapers reported on Thursday that the bank wants
to quickly appoint its deputy chairman, Michael Rake, as its new
chairman and is preparing to present the case to the Bank of
England and the Financial Services Authority,
Rake has reportedly told investors he will stand down from
his role as chairman of both BT and easyJet to
concentrate on the chairman's role at Barclays, if it is
awarded.
Barclays is looking for new blood after it became the first,
and so far only, bank to admit errors in a global rate-rigging
scandal that has led to the departures of Chief Executive Bob
Diamond and Chairman Marcus Agius.
The scandal has enveloped a dozen or more banks across the
world, which are being probed over whether they manipulated the
London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), a benchmark that
underlies hundreds of trillions worth of financial contracts.
Chief Operating Officer Jerry del Missier has also left.
External appointments would help draw a line under the Libor
fixing scandal, the shareholders said.
A second large investor who has had meetings with Barclays
board members told Reuters that the Financial Services Authority
(FSA) and the Bank of England had urged the board to "get their
house in order as quickly as possible," ideally appointing a new
chairman and chief executive within the next 3 months.
Barclays and the Bank of England declined to comment. The
FSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Possible external replacements named by analysts to replace
Diamond include Bill Winters, who previously ran J.P. Morgan's
investment bank in Europe.
The second investor also told Barclays that while he would
be comfortable if the chairman were an internal candidate, the
appointment of the chief executive had to be an external one.
"It will be much easier for Barclays if they appoint (deputy
chairman) Mike Rake as chairman, let Marcus Agius go and then
get on with the process of finding a new chief executive
officer.
"The idea is have someone who can breathe fresh air into the
board and I think Mike can do a good job. He is concerned about
the reputational damage and he is the right person for the job
as he has had lots of experience dealing with prickly people -
he is also the chair of EasyJet."
Another shareholder told Reuters that it was essential for
the bank to hire externally for both the chairman and chief
executive roles on the basis that an excessively aggressive
culture at the bank needs to be addressed.
"That is quite a serious matter because most businesses
cannot survive if they perpetuate such a culture ... the taint
extends to all those involved in it."
"The problem is that some of the suggestions (for CEO) are
too close to the previous regime. It would have to be someone
with no connection to the previous regime."
"The very basis of old City of London was uberrima fides
which is Latin for 'utmost good faith,' and that is what is
being denied by the culture of Barcap, which is what has become
the dominant culture of the Barclays Group," the top-30
shareholder said.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott, Additional reporting by Stephen
Mangan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)