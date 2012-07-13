By Steve Slater
| LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 Barclays Plc is already
counting the cost of lost business over its part in rigging a
global interest rate and may be spared a worse exodus of
customers only because the cloud of scandal hangs over other
banks too.
So far, Barclays is the only bank to admit a role in
manipulating the London interbank offered rate, Libor, which
sets a benchmark for interest rates on everything from mortgages
to credit cards and over $550 trillion in financial derivatives.
Britain's third biggest bank was dropped from a Japanese
bond deal this week. Meanwhile, the council in the central
English city of Leicester said it was pulling out 6 million
pounds ($9 million) in deposits.
"We share in the anger expressed by many customers by the
recent scandal," said Rory Palmer, deputy mayor of Leicester, in
a statement provided to Reuters. "We will not be investing in
Barclays in the foreseeable future."
The Japan Bank for International Cooperation left Barclays
out of a deal which could have reached $1 billion in bond sales,
having named the bank in May as one of three assisting. It would
have earned hefty fees.
A banker with knowledge of the process said Barclays was
dropped due to reputational and counterparty risk issues.
"Clients are more sensitive to this stuff now," he told IFR, a
Reuters publication.
Mark Bamford, Barclays head of global fixed income
syndicate, said it was business as usual for the firm.
"We remain focused on executing for clients and competing
for their business every day, and our pipeline of deals
continues to be very strong," he said.
The bank declined further comment.
The scandal has forced out the bank's chairman and chief
executive and sparked a political row in Britain. It has also
prompted talk of Barclays scaling back its investment bank,
which had grown into the world's seventh biggest.
There was no clear estimate of the total impact on business
at Barclays since the scandal broke.
OTHER BANKS
The loss of the deposits from Leicester, a city of around
300,000 people, was a pinprick compared to the cost even of the
$450 million Barclays has been fined in Britain and the United
States for helping rig Libor.
But the account would not be the last that Barclays lost
over the scandal, said analysts from Italian investment bank
Mediobanca in their daily research note on developments in the
financial industry.
"The question is the scale of the outflows and the concern
that corporate clients will start to follow," said the note,
which goes to the bank's investment customers.
"The only good news is that many of Barclays' competitors
are also being investigated. The winners may be Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley who are not involved in the
scandal."
U.S. investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are
not among the mainly commercial banks which provide Libor
levels, but compete with many of them for investment banking
business.
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on
any possible impact.
More than a dozen other banks are already being probed as
part of the worldwide scrutiny, including UBS,
Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland, all
of which have said they are cooperating with
investigators.
The backlash faced by Barclays could deter others from
co-operating. A complex legal process means it could take many
more months for other settlements or fines to land, bankers and
analysts said.
Rivals were on the lookout to snap up business, but a
corporate broker at one rival firm said he expected Barclays'
clients to wait to see how things develop given the likelihood
more banks will be drawn in.
The broker said that although few banks could be totally
free of regulatory issues, the current environment could make it
harder for Barclays to pitch for business.
"If someone were thinking of appointing Barclays as a
broker, that would be a brave announcement at the moment," he
said.
Libor is compiled from estimates by large international
banks of how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from
each other.
The rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson Reuters
, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the British
Bankers' Association.
($1 = 0.6492 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Matthew Davies and Kylie MacLellan;
Editing by Matthew Tostevin)