* Australia's BBSW uses observed trades, not estimates

* BBSW quotes homogenous prime bank paper, not individual banks

* Estimates on borrowing costs ripe for abuse - Richmond Fed's Lacker

By Lincoln Feast and Nathan Lynch

SYDNEY, July 17 Australia's market interest-rate setting mechanism could provide an improved model to the London interbank offered rate, a global benchmark under a cloud for manipulated contributions, because of a key difference -- it uses actual deals to determine rates.

Under the Australian system, there appears to be less potential for manipulation of the Bank Bill Swaps (BBSW) Reference Rates than for Libor.

While banks submit self-determined estimates of their borrowing and lending costs to calculate Libor, the BBSW rates are based on where the paper is trading in the market.

"It's clearly a model that has obvious benefits over what has been used for the setting of interest rates by Libor," said Justin O'Brien, director of the centre for law, markets and regulation at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

The scandal over Libor, used as a reference rate for hundreds of trillions of dollars of loans, securities and derivatives, has already cost UK bank Barclays $453 million in fines and its chairman and chief executive their jobs for submitting artificially low rates.

Barclays plans to pull out of a similar interbank lending panel in the United Arab Emirates. Royal Bank of Scotland, which has been reviewing its markets business, has left panels in Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

In Australia, the Australian Financial Markets Association (AFMA), which regulates the BBSW, asks for actual rates that 14 panelists are observing in the brokered market at 10 a.m. Sydney time.

The highest and lowest bids are then eliminated for each maturity until there is a minimum of five and maximum of six contributions to calculate the BBSW rate.

"The market here is very different to the market in the UK, both in terms of the structural processes that we've adopted and the role of panelists in the market," said David Lynch, executive director of AFMA.

"In the BBSW market many banks trade other banks' paper, but you also have investment managers and other investors who participate in the market."

BBSW quotes are for paper issued by the four prime banks -- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Westpac Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Bank of Australia.

The prime bank paper trades as a homogenous group, unlike Libor contributions which are for each individual bank.

LIMITATIONS

There are some limitations in using the Australian model for Libor or other markets. For one, replicating the homogenous treatment of prime bank paper would be difficult in other markets, one BBSW participant said.

"I don't know how you achieve that with Libor," said the participant, who declined to be identified.

"That's the tricky bit, but they obviously would like something that was a lot more observable."

And while one of the benefits of the BBSW model is it relies on actual deals for pricing, that potentially could become a circuit breaker.

In extreme circumstances, such as the global financial crisis, there may be no interbank trade and therefore no way to derive a rate based on actual deals -- which would threaten the myriad deals around the globe priced off the Libor rate -- although AFMA has contingency plans for such situations.

"The problem in 2008 was nothing was going through, there were no traded prices on which to base any kind of reference rate," said Charles Brown, a lecturer at the National University of Singapore and founder of derivative consultancy MathFinance Asia.

"So the issue with the alternative approach is if the market dries up you've got no Libor at all."

ALTERNATIVES

There have been a number of attempts to find alternatives. The European Banking Federation has recently launched a dollar Euribor rate, set in Frankfurt. Broker ICAP has launched its own rates, fixed in New York.

There is also talk that overnight rates -- such as Eonia , which is calculated considering volumes of the trades being made - and their derivatives across different maturities could in time become a substitute for euro Libor rates.

But none of these rates is widely used and they are not expected to become the new benchmark, at least in the foreseeable future, due to the sheer number and size of Libor-based financial instruments.

Libor is set for 10 currencies in 15 different maturities from overnight to 12 months. It is compiled daily by Thomson Reuters on behalf of the British Bankers' Association on the basis of contributions from banks in panels chosen for each different currency.

Another alternative being discussed is to force banks to put their money where their mouth is, by making them lend or borrow a certain amount of money at the rates they are quoting.

"If the rate a bank submits is an actual rate it pays or charges, then it has a different meaning,", said Jin-Chuan Duan, director of the Risk Management Institute at the National University of Singapore.

"Making banks submit what they 'see' or 'think' is a bad idea. The reason these banks are on the panel is because they do a lot of trades, so they should be telling you what they are actually doing," he added.

Last week, Richmond Federal Reserve bank President Jeffrey Lacker said the procedures for determining the Libor rate were ripe for abuse.

"If you just looked at it, without having read any of these stories, you'd suspect that it provides some measure of discretion within narrow margins to an individual institution as to what they report," Lacker told Reuters in an interview.

UNSW's O'Brien said it was uncertain whether the BBSW mechanism or any other similar system would prove sufficiently rigorous to repair faith in the inter-bank lending market.

"I don't think this can be limited to an evaluation of Libor or the fixing of Libor. You're talking about a whole range of instruments that calls into question the governance of capital markets." (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Portions of this article were first published by the Compliance Complete service of Thomson Reuters Accelus; Editing by John Mair)