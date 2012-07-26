TOKYO, July 26 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday the Libor scandal is a serious
problem that could hurt the fairness of the financial markets.
It is important to establish a system to prevent fraudulent
manipulation of the rate, Shirakawa told a financial committee
of the Japanese parliament's upper house.
Manipulation of Libor, the London interbank offered rate, is
being investigated by authorities.
Libor is calculated daily in London for the U.S. dollar and
other currencies when panels of banks submit estimates of how
much it costs them to borrow from each other.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)