OTTAWA, July 18 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the facts that have emerged around the setting of the benchmark Libor interest rate are "deeply troubling."

"It's not just a question of the structure of the index, which (U.S. Federal Reserve) Chairman Bernanke rightly described yesterday as structurally flawed. But it's active, conscious, repeated manipulation of that index," Carney told reporters.

Carney chairs the Financial Stability Board, an international task force that seeks to set global standards for banks, insurers and financial markets.

