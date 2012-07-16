BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
ZURICH, July 16 Credit Suisse does not expect a "material" impact from a wide-ranging regulatory probe into allegations of interest rate rigging, which also includes Swiss rival UBS as well as many other global banks.
"While these issues are complex and the regulatory reviews of the industry are ongoing, we do not currently believe that Credit Suisse has any material issues in this matter," Credit Suisse spokesman Marc Dosch said.
The statement comes after the New York Times reported on Saturday that the U.S. Justice Department is building criminal cases against several banks, following a $450 million settlement with Barclays Plc over the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor.
Credit Suisse, a member of dollar, euro and Swiss franc Libor-setting panels, reiterated that it is cooperating with the various regulatory probes into the rate-setting allegations. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago