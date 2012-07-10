PARIS, July 10 No complaint has been made
against French banks over involvement in fixing global benchmark
interbank lending rates as far as the Bank of France is aware,
its head Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.
French banks, including BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale, are among the global banks that set London
Interbank Offered Rates, known as Libor.
Barclays has been fined more than $450 million for
its part in manipulating Libor during the 2008 financial crisis
and authorities continue to investigate the involvement of other
institutions.
"The authorities conducting the investigation asked the
French banks present on Libor's various rate-setting panels for
information, as with all the other banks on the panel, and as
far as I know no complaint has been made against them," Noyer
told a news conference.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Lionel Laurent;
Editing by Matthew Tostevin)