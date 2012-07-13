WASHINGTON, July 12 Timothy Geithner, while
serving as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in
2008, pressed British regulators to reform the way they
calculated a global benchmark called the London interbank
offered rate, or Libor, the Washington Post reported on
Thursday.
Geithner made six recommendations to the head of the Bank of
England, which included eliminating incentives that could
encourage banks to manipulate the rate and to establish a
"credible reporting procedure", the Post said, citing an e-mail
it obtained.
"We would welcome a chance to discuss these and would be
grateful if you would give us some sense of what changes are
possible," Geithner, now U.S. Treasury secretary, wrote.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York had no comment.
Last month, London-based Barclays admitted it
schemed to manipulate Libor during the financial crisis. The
bank's chief executive has asserted that regulators knew about
its activities but did not do much to stop them.
Pressure is growing on Geithner and U.S. regulators to
explain what they knew.
A group of Democratic U.S. senators pressured Attorney
General Eric Holder and financial regulators on Thursday to step
up investigations into whether global banks manipulated
benchmark interest rates.
Barclays, which paid fines of $453 million in a settlement
with U.S. and U.K. officials, is the only bank so far to admit
any wrongdoing, but more than a dozen others are under
investigation.
(Reporting By John Crawley; Editing by Richard Borsuk)