FRANKFURT, July 29 Markets regulator Bafin has
extended its scrutiny of German banks by investigating more
lenders following a global interest rate rigging scandal,
sources have told Reuters.
Eight German banks, which participate or have participated
in the rate for the euro zone, known as Euribor, were ordered to
submit details of how they calculate the interest rate and
monitor its mechanisms, according to the regulatory sources, who
are familiar with the details of the investigation.
Bafin set a deadline of last Thursday for the submissions to
be made but the results of the investigation are not yet known,
the sources said.
It was not clear when the results of the probe would be
available.
German banks participating in Euribor include Deutsche Bank
, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, LBBW
, BayernLB, Helaba, NordLB
and Landesbank Berlin.
Bafin is already conducting a so-called special probe - the
most severe form of investigation it can undertake - into
Deutsche Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending
rates.
Investigators in the United States, Europe and Japan are
examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of
the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of
dollars worth of contracts around the world.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that Bafin
was planning to raise the number of supervisors for Deutsche
Bank to three or four from two.
Bafin declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner und Till Weber, writing by Harro
ten Wolde; Editing by David Cowell)