By David Milliken and Jonathan Spicer
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 13 Barclays alerted U.S.
regulators as far back as 2007 to concerns that banks were
rigging benchmark interest rates, according to documents
released on Friday, but policymakers on both sides of the
Atlantic did not appear to take decisive action, underscoring
the chaos of the financial crisis.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York was pushed to release
the documents amid a furor that was touched off when Barclays
late last month agreed to pay $453 million in fines for
attempting to manipulate Libor.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is calculated
daily in London when panels of banks submit estimates of how
much it costs them to borrow. It is a major index that helps
judge the health of banks and influences rates from mortgages to
student loans to credit cards.
Since Barclays' settlement, U.S. and UK lawmakers have
demanded to know whether regulators were aware of Libor rigging
and what they did about it.
The documents released by the New York Fed and other
regulators late Thursday and on Friday paint a picture of banks
desperate to under-report their borrowing rates in order to
appear stronger, and of regulators aware of a broken system but
overwhelmed by the financial crisis.
"You know, LIBORs being set too low anyway," a Barclays
employee told a New York Fed analyst on Dec. 17, 2007, according
to a transcript of the phone call.
In a similar conversation dated April 11, 2008, a Barclays
employee told another Fed analyst: "(W)e just fit in with the
rest of the crowd, if you like... We know that we're not posting
um, an honest Libor."
The employee said Barclays was under-reporting its borrowing
costs, and believed other banks were doing the same, according
to the New York Fed.
The document trove also showed communications between U.S.
and UK regulators acknowledging weaknesses in how Libor is set.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, then head of the
New York Fed, sent an email to Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King in June 2008, recommending six ways to enhance the
credibility of Libor.
It said the measures were needed "to prevent accidental or
deliberate misreporting."
The BoE passed on Geithner's thoughts in an email to the
British Bankers Association (BBA) - the banking group
responsible for Libor - which at that stage had already decided
to launch a review of the rate.
"Both the Bank and the Federal Reserve were assured by the
BBA that it would take on board the recommendations, either
through actions or through questions on which it would consult,"
the BoE said in a news release.
While some tweaks have been made to how Libor is set, the
more dramatic reform suggestions have not been implemented.
Karen Petrou, managing partner of Washington-based Federal
Financial Analytics, said it is unclear what more regulators
could have immediately done to halt any manipulation, without
causing major market disruptions.
"In retrospect, could the Fed have intervened to bar use of
Libor in the United States? Maybe. Were there are other steps
that could have been taken within the Fed's jurisdiction?
Perhaps," Petrou said. "But the markets were so unbelievably
disrupted at the time that any steps to alter financial market
indices strictly within the U.S would have been at the very
least, even more disruptive."
BEYOND BARCLAYS
More than a dozen banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank, are under
investigation over suspected rigging of Libor.
Barclays is the only bank so far to admit any wrongdoing in
giving false information as part of the complex process of
setting the interest-rate benchmark, but the documents released
on Friday indicate the practice may have been widespread during
the financial crisis.
After the conversation with the Barclays employee on April
11, 2008, the Fed bank's Markets Group reported on the questions
that had been raised about the accuracy of Libor. The briefing
memo was circulated to top officials at the New York Fed, the
Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and the Treasury Department.
The memo hinted at a widespread problem.
"Our contacts at LIBOR contributing banks have indicated a
tendency to under-report actual borrowing costs when reporting
to the BBA in order to limit the potential for speculation about
the institutions' liquidity problems," the memo said.
April 2008 was just months before the peak of the financial
crisis. A lack of liquidity in financial markets was putting
upward pressure on bank borrowing costs, and central banks,
including the Fed, acted to ensure commercial banks had ample
liquidity.
U.S. PRESSURE INTENSIFIES
The scandal so far has been most acute in London, with
public outcry that regulation in Britain was lax. But concern
has grown about the wider impact on consumers and the
involvement of U.S. regulators.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said in an interview
with Reuters on Friday that the debacle is feeding public anger
toward the banks.
"The revelations broadly are another episode that is damaging
to people's confidence in the financial services industry and
that's a shame," he said.
The New York Fed released the documents on Friday after
Republican U.S. Representative Randy Neugebauer requested
transcripts related to such conversations between the Fed bank
and Barclays.
"We're reviewing the documents now, and once we've
thoroughly examined them, we'll decide how to proceed,"
Neugebauer said in a statement. "We'll continue looking into
this matter to determine who was involved in this practice and
whether it could have been prevented by regulators."
A group of U.S. senators increased pressure on investigators
and regulators on Thursday, asking for a vigorous probe into
allegations that U.S. and foreign bank regulators were aware for
years of wrongdoing in the setting of Libor.
U.S. state attorneys general are also jumping into the
widening scandal, a move that could open a new front against the
top global banks.
Since the height of the financial crisis, some small changes
have been made to how Libor is set.
The BBA in a November 2008 policy paper proposed changes
that were later implemented to improve the way Libor is managed
that contained disciplinary procedures, and better scrutiny of
the data collected for setting the rate.
The committee overseeing the rate was reorganized, and a
full-time manager was appointed to supervise the way Libor is
calculated and disseminated to the market, according to
information provided by the BBA.
Thomson Reuters Corp is the British Bankers'
Association's official agent for the daily calculation and
publishing of Libor. The company said it had implemented all the
changes in the November report from the BBA, adding that it
"issues a weekly report to the BBA on what parties it has
contacted about their submissions, and why."
(Additional reporting by Katya Wachtel and Emily Flitter in New
York, Rachelle Younglai and Tim Ahmann in Washington, and Douwe
