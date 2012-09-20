By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 20 Libor, the interest rate at the
centre of an international rate-rigging investigation, must not
be scrapped hastily and any shift to alternatives should be
gradual to avoid market disruption, the derivatives industry's
leading global body said.
Reform of the London interbank offered rate is inevitable
after Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
were hauled before British and U.S. regulators. Barclays was
fined a record $450 million in June for attempted manipulation
of the rate and RBS is expected to be the next bank to settle.
Britain's Financial Services Authority is publishing its
recommendations for legal changes to Libor on Sept. 28.
However, the prospect of changes to a benchmark used as a
basis for pricing $350 trillion of products from home loans to
credit cards has alarmed the derivatives market, a major user of
the rate for its complex financial products.
Stephen O'Connor, chairman of the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA) and managing director of Morgan
Stanley, said on Thursday that Libor remained hugely relevant
economically and is necessary for the off-exchange derivatives
market to function properly.
Replicating Libor across derivatives would be a very large
and difficult task, he told the ISDA's annual conference. "Libor
must continue to be published."
The authorities should encourage banks to continue to
participate in setting Libor in the short and medium term until
a longer-term solution is in place, O'Connor added.
Libor is compiled by a panel of banks submitting quotes for
the interest rate at which they believe they could borrow from
one another.
Reform of Libor governance and setting was needed, O'Connor
acknowledged, but he said that the transition of existing
contracts to a new regime must be very carefully planned and
managed.
"There are limits to the amount of change that can be
accommodated," he said.
Hasty changes might see market participants claiming that
the nature of their existing contracts are different to what was
originally intended, which could spark disruptive legal issues.
The ISDA, which represents the bulk of the banks and other
participants in the world's $650 trillion derivatives market,
said it would be able to make changes required by regulators for
new contracts based on a reformed Libor or alternatives that are
backed by users.
"Even the regulators understand they are not going to be in
any position to impose a new rate on markets," ISDA Chief
Executive Robert Pickel said.
O'Connor expects regulators to supervise Libor more directly
but to stop short of producing the benchmark rate themselves.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has been
calculating and distributing Libor rates for Libor's sponsor,
the British Bankers' Association, since 2005.