(Adds details)
* Deutsche Bank probed by German regulator BaFin -sources
* UK's Serious Fraud Office could yield criminal
prosecutions
By Jonathan Gould and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 6 A global investigation
into manipulation of interbank lending rates widened on Friday
with Britain's fraud squad taking up the case and sources
telling Reuters that Germany's markets regulator had launched a
probe into Deutsche Bank.
Authorities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada
are examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging
of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor). Britain's Barclays
has so far been the only bank to admit wrongdoing,
agreeing last week to pay a fine of more than $450 million.
The rate-fixing scandal has exploded into the front ranks of
politics, especially in Britain, where politicians say the
bankers responsible should end up in jail.
Barclays CEO Bob Diamond was forced to resign this week and
told a parliamentary committee that some of his firm's former
staff could face criminal charges.
The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of
dollars worth of contracts around the world.
Germany's BaFin regulator has initiated a "special
investigation" into Deutsche Bank, a process which is more
severe than a routine investigation initiated by a third party,
two sources said on Friday. The sources included a banker and a
regulator, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.
In Britain, the lack of criminal prosecutions of the rate
fixing has been one of the issues infuriating politicians, after
e-mails were published showing bankers boasting of fiddling
figures and congratulating each other with offers of champagne.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said in a brief statement
that its Director David Green had decided formally to accept the
Libor case for investigation.
CALLING LAWYERS
The SFO will now assemble a case team to pursue an
investigation - although it could take years. A spokesman noted
that its remit would not be confined to Barclays.
"We don't mention Barclays in our statement, just Libor,"
the spokesman said.
A source close to the SFO and familiar with its Libor case
file said: "A lot of people will be calling around to find
lawyers."
The SFO considered launching an investigation into Libor
last summer but dropped the plans in September, in part for
budgetary reasons, said the source, who spoke on condition he
would not be identified.
The SFO has been criticised in the past for failing to
achieve convictions in high-profile fraud cases. It gave no
further details of how it would conduct its probe.
News of a "special investigation" in Germany also raises the
stakes. Deutsche Bank said earlier this year it was cooperating
with authorities investigating accusations of manipulation of
Libor, the only German bank to make such a disclosure so far.
One of the sources who disclosed the investigation to
Reuters said the results were expected in mid July.
The bank declined to comment on Friday but referred to its
quarterly report, which said it has received subpoenas and
requests for information from U.S. and European authorities in
connection with setting interbank rates.
BaFin declined to comment specifically on whether it was
probing Deutsche Bank but said it was in looking into suspected
manipulation of Libor rates by banks.
"We are making use of our entire spectrum of regulatory
instruments, so far as this is necessary," a spokesman said.
Deutsche Bank has disclosed that it is cooperating with the
U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the
European Commission on Libor. These inquiries relate to periods
between 2005 and 2011.
As the credit crisis intensified between 2006 and 2008,
allegations started mounting that Libor no longer reflected the
real cost banks were paying for funds. Authorities have been
examining whether traders tried to influence the rate to profit
on bets on the direction it would go.
The daily Libor poll asks banks at what rate they think they
will be able to borrow money from each other in 10 major
currencies and for 15 borrowing periods ranging from overnight
loans to 12 months.
The rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson Reuters
, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the British
Bankers' Association.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Alexander Huebner, Philipp
Halstrick, Myles Neligan, Kirstin Ridley and Steve Slater;
Writing by Edward Taylor and Alexander Smith; Editing by Peter
Graff)