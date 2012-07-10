* Diamond to lose $30 million pay-off
* Lawmakers accuse him of misleading them
* Diamond says their allegations unfounded
* Bank of England pivotal in pushing him out
* Agius says Diamond lost confidence of regulators
(Adds Diamond's reaction)
By Alessandra Prentice and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 10 British lawmakers on Tuesday
accused Barclays former chief executive Bob Diamond of
misleading a parliamentary inquiry into an interest rate-fixing
scandal that has forced him to resign and give up bonuses worth
up to 20 million pounds ($30 million).
Diamond hit back, calling the comments made by a
parliamentary committee "unfair and unfounded".
The affair became a major political issue in Britain this
month, after authorities fined Barclays more than $450 million
for its part in manipulating a crucial interbank interest rate.
Diamond resigned on July 3.
Marcus Agius, the chairman of Barclays when its
traders fiddled the rate, appeared before a hostile
parliamentary panel as part of its investigation into the row
which as caused widespread public anger in Britain.
In 2-1/2 hours of gripping testimony, he acknowledged the
central bank chief had played a key role in pushing Diamond out
of his job, and described the personal drama behind the scandal.
"I'm not happy to be where I am, as you can imagine," Agius
told the panel in a quiet, clipped voice. "It's very difficult
as you go back to say what you would have done differently."
Agius was the first Barclays executive to quit when the
scandal erupted but that was not enough to protect the
hard-charging Diamond, who was forced out of the 300-year-old
bank a day later.
Agius, a Cambridge and Harvard educated pillar of the
banking establishment, has agreed to stay on as executive
chairman to find a successor to Diamond, who testified in
parliament last week.
The panel pressed Agius repeatedly on what it saw as
inconsistencies between Diamond's evidence last week and the
contents of a letter from the financial watchdog to the bank,
which was released at the start of Tuesday's hearing.
"LACK OF CANDOUR"
"It will look to us, and frankly it will look to everybody
listening, like another example of a complete lack of candour to
parliament by the chief executive of Barclays," said committee
chairman Andrew Tyrie.
In a tense exchange, John Mann, a lawmaker from the
opposition Labour party, said: "He has calculatedly and
deliberately misled this parliamentary committee ... Mr Diamond
has been misleading this committee, hasn't he?"
Agius replied: "I can't speak for his testimony."
Diamond, in a letter to Tyrie, later said the accusations
were unjustified: "Having watched the committee's session today,
I was dismayed that you and some of your fellow committee
members appear to have suggested that I was less than candid
with the committee last week," he wrote in the letter, which was
published by the BBC.
"The comments made at today's hearing have had a terribly
unfair impact on my reputation, which is of paramount concern to
me."
Neither Diamond nor Agius stand accused of individual
wrongdoing in the manipulation of rates.
As lawmakers piled criticism on him, Agius looked tense at
times, blowing out his cheeks and shaking his head in disbelief.
He interrupted one committee member sharply at one point to
correct the pronunciation of his surname.
Shedding light on what went on behind the scenes, Agius said
Diamond resigned after the central bank chief summoned Barclays
executives and made it clear that their colleague had to go.
"We explained what had happened," said Agius, who visited
Diamond at his house in London. "He was utterly depressed as you
can imagine. The conversation was not long.
"He asked for time to talk to his family, and we left
confident that if he hadn't already made the decision, that he
would make the right decision."
BONUSES LOST
Diamond's pay-off has been the subject of intense
speculation in a country where anger with the culture of bankers
strikes a popular chord. One of the world's richest bankers,
Diamond took home 17 million pounds last year alone and has
earned at least 120 million pounds since he joined the board in
2005, according to Manifest, a corporate governance group.
In a separate statement, Barclays quoted Diamond as saying
he hoped his decision would help the bank move on.
"The wrongful actions of a relative few should not detract
from the outstanding work that Barclays employees carry out each
day on behalf of clients and customers around the world," the
American banker said.
Diamond will still get a year's pay and a cash payment
instead of a pension, all worth 2 million pounds, Agius said.
Letters released on Tuesday showed the Financial Services
Authority - Britain's financial watchdog - had long shared its
concerns with Agius about his bank's behaviour and culture.
"The cumulative effect ... has been to leave us with an
impression that Barclays has a tendency continually to seek
advantage from complex structures or favourable regulatory
interpretations," said an April 10 letter sent by FSA Chairman
Adair Turner to Agius.
Turner said the concerns had also been raised by Andrew
Bailey, the head of banking supervision at the FSA, while
attending a Barclays' board meeting in February.
In his testimony last week Diamond said: "I don't remember
anything ... I didn't brief before this on the February
meeting."
FIRM TONE
When asked about the letter, Agius said: "I don't regard
this as damning. I regard this as a firm letter from our
regulator." He added however he had never received a letter that
harsh from a regulator and described his relationship with the
Financial Services Authority as "strained".
More than a dozen other banks are now expected to be drawn
into the scandal. The London Interbank Offered Rate underpins
transactions worth hundreds of trillions of dollars worldwide.
Mervyn King, the Bank of England governor, has declined to
comment on his involvement in Diamond's resignation but he told
the BBC in an interview recorded before Agius' testimony that it
was time to change the way Britain's banking system worked.
"We don't have enough banks, and those banks that we have,
have become too big and they dominate the sector in a way that's
rather undesirable," he said.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is compiled
from estimates by large international banks of how much they
believe they have to pay to borrow from each other. It is used
for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts and
influences rates on mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
The rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson Reuters
, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the British
Bankers' Association.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Douwe Miedema; Steve Slater, David
Milliken, Sven Egenter, Venetia Rainey, Paul Sandle, Sophie
Kirby, Helen Massy-Beresford; Writing by Maria Golovnina;
Editing by Giles Elgood and Alastair Macdonald)