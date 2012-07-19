London July 19 Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the wealth management arm of the Swiss private bank said on Thursday it was actively investigating press reports linking portfolio manager Mickaël Zrihen with the ongoing Libor probe.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Zrihen had been linked with a Barclays trader under scrutiny for the attempted manipulation of the region's benchmark interest rate during a period between 2005 and 2007 whilst he worked at French Bank Credit Agricole.

He is no longer trading pending the investigation.

Calls to Zrihen, who joined Lombard Odier in December 2010 as a member of the fixed income portfolio management team, were not picked up.

Lombard said they had not been contacted by regulators but have now reached out to them in order to learn more.

Lombard Odier, a private bank focused on wealth management for private and institutional clients, has never had any role in setting LIBOR or EURIBOR rates, it said in a statement.

So far, British lender Barclays has been the only bank to admit wrongdoing, agreeing to pay about $451.6 million to U.S. and British regulators to resolve rate manipulation allegations. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, Editing by Sinead Cruise)