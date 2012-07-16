July 16 Puerto Rico has lawyers looking at
possible legal claims from the suspected manipulation by global
banks of Libor benchmark international lending rates, a top
island finance official said on Monday.
With about $68 billion of outstanding municipal bonds, the
U.S. commonwealth is a prominent issuer of U.S. tax free debt
and has variable-rate debt tied to the London interbank offering
rate, according to Juan Carlos Batlle, president of the
Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico.
"We are asking counsel to make an evaluation, and we won't
know how much exactly for another week or two," Batlle said.
"For us, there is no downside. There is some potential upside in
claims."
Puerto Rico currently has about $450 million in outstanding
variable debt tied to Libor, Batlle said, and had in recent
years about $2 billion or more that could have had some Libor
exposure.
The GDB, which is Puerto Rico's fiscal agent, has been
slowly reducing its swap and variable-rate debt because of the
uncertainty it creates and wants to eliminate the rest within
the next few years, Batlle said.
On the U.S. mainland, many state and local government
borrowers in America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market also
use financial contracts such as interest-rate swaps that are
often reliant on Libor.
On Sunday, a spokesman for New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said the state had launched a probe into the
possible rigging of Libor. Connecticut's Attorney General George
Jepsen started an investigation six months ago. Other states,
such as Florida, are also looking at possible legal actions.
Libor is compiled from estimates by big banks of how much
they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other. It is
used for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts
and influences rates on many lending transactions, including
mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
Barclays Plc, the bank at the center of the Libor
scandal, was fined a record $450 million last month by U.S. and
British authorities for manipulating the rate, but the deal does
not shield Barclays employees from criminal prosecution.
The U.S. Justice Department is also building criminal cases
against several financial institutions and their employees
related to the manipulation of interest rates, The New York
Times reported on Saturday.
