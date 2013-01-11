LONDON Jan 11 Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland
is considering recouping half of its imminent penalty
for its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal from the
2012 bonus pool of its investment bankers, the Financial Times
reported.
The bank may seek to divert up to 150 million pounds ($242
million) of the bonus pot to fund a fine that is expected to be
more than 300 million pounds, the newspaper cited people close
to RBS's board as saying on Friday.
The FT said a final decision was not expected until next
month but if 150 million pounds was recouped in this way, it
would be equivalent to nearly 40 percent of the bonus pool paid
to its investment bankers in 2011.
RBS was not immediately available to comment.
The part-nationalised British bank is considering whether
two senior executives should leave over the alleged manipulation
of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) and other benchmark
rates.