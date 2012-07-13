By Richard Leong and John McCrank
| NEW YORK, July 13
NEW YORK, July 13 A new futures contract could
challenge the London interbank offered rate (Libor)'s standing
as the global interest rate benchmark, as a widening probe into
whether Libor was manipulated raises questions about its
reliability.
On Monday, the NYSE Liffe will launch a futures contract
based on the index on trading in the repurchase agreement (repo)
market, which is considered more transparent than Libor.
Investors and analysts are keen to see if this repo-based
contract could prove a more reliable indicator on short-term
dollar funding than the global benchmark for borrowing costs,
Libor, as an investigation widens into whether the latter was
manipulated by several big global banks.
"It's a more defensible rate," said Mary Beth Fisher, an
interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York, referring
to repos. "The market is deep and transparent."
On June 27, British bank Barclays paid a
record $453 million to American and British authorities to
settle allegations that it manipulated Libor. More than a dozen
banks are under investigation in Europe, Japan and the United
States.
In contrast to Libor, which is based on a subjective survey
of a panel of banks, the index for the repo futures contract is
a daily average of repo rate levels cleared and settled by the
Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC).
But it could be a tall order to replace Libor, a benchmark
for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.
"Libor is not going away any time soon. Its reach is just
too far," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los
Angeles, which manages $127 billion of assets.
There have been prior attempts to challenge Libor. Four
years ago, bond broker ICAP launched its own dollar-funding
index when Libor's reliability was questioned during the global
financial crisis. But ICAP's New York Funding Rate has yet to
catch on as an alternative to Libor.
In addition to repo futures, traders and analysts are
weighing the merits of indices on U.S. Treasury bill rates,
federal funds and other short-term rates as viable competitors
to Libor.
A repo transaction used for the DTCC index may involve a
Wall Street dealer pledging a Treasury, agency or
mortgage-backed security as collateral in exchange for an
overnight loan.
The DTCC developed its general collateral funding (GCF) repo
index about two years ago. It calculated the index based on the
$400 billion sector whose trades it clears and settles each day.
"This rate is based on actual transactions in a very, very
deep and very liquid market. So that's an appealing
alternative," said Tom Collahan, chief executive of NYSE Liffe
U.S.
Still, the repo market has its own drawbacks as a gauge on
bank borrowing, analysts said.
For example, because repos are backed by collateral, it
muddles the market perception of a bank's creditworthiness.
Furthermore, repo rates could be skewed by scarcity of certain
Treasury issues.
For Thursday, the DTCC repo index on Treasuries was 0.226
percent; on agency debt, 0.236 percent and on mortgage-backed
securities, 0.251 percent.
According to the British Bankers' Association, its fixing on
three-month Libor was 0.45510 percent on Friday, unchanged from
Thursday.
Despite Libor's flaws, there are those in the market who
said it remains a viable interest rate guide if it is properly
corrected.
"The BBA could still try to make it into a more transparent
rate," Alex Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures in Chicago.
As for its challenge to Libor, the repo futures contract
needs to gain traction among traders, primary dealers and banks
who are heavy repo players, analysts said.
"If it's viewed as a hedging mechanism, it could work," said
Chuck Retzky, director of futures sales at Mizuho Securities USA
in Chicago.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)