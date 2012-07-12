* Democrats ask for probe of banks and regulators
WASHINGTON, July 12 A group of Democratic U.S.
senators pressured Attorney General Eric Holder and financial
regulators on Thursday to step up investigations into whether
global banks manipulated benchmark interest rates.
The senators, including Carl Levin, Jack Reed and Dianne
Feinstein, said investigators should also look into allegations
that U.S. and foreign bank regulators may have been aware for
years of wrongdoing in the setting of the London Interbank
Offered Rate, or LIBOR.
Lawmakers in the United States have slowly become more
outspoken about the allegations, which already have caused an
uproar in London. The letter represents the toughest political
pressure yet on U.S. investigators to find and punish banks and
regulators that may have been involved in the scandal.
"Just like the banks and executives they oversee, regulators
who were involved should be held to account for any failures to
stop wrongdoing that they knew, or should have known about," the
senators said in a letter dated Thursday to Holder, Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and members of the Financial
Stability Oversight Council.
U.S. lawmakers from both parties began weighing in this week
on the scandal, in which banks are said to have submitted false
reports of inter-bank lending rates in attempts to influence the
Libor.
Fiddling with the index could have allowed a bank to make
profits or hide weakness, but it also could have skewed interest
rates for a variety of consumer loans.
So far, Barclays Plc has been the only bank to
admit any wrongdoing in a $453 million settlement with U.S. and
U.K. officials, but more than a dozen banks are under
investigation.
As early as 2007, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York may
have discussed problems with the Libor with Barclays.
One Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives has
asked the Fed for transcripts of its conversations with the bank
and another said the scandal showed regulators failed to do
their jobs.
The Fed will release documents on Friday that an official
said will show it took "prompt action" to highlight problems
with the benchmark and to press for reform.
The Democratic senators in the letter also asked
investigators to assess the process for determining Libor and
outline proposals for restoring market confidence in the index.
