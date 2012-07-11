* State attorneys general examining issue
* Question of whether state funds, consumers suffered
* Discussions at preliminary stage
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, July 11 State attorneys general are
jumping into the widening scandal over whether banks tried to
manipulate benchmark international lending rates, a move that
could open a new front against the top global banks.
A handful of state attorneys general said they are looking
into whether they have jurisdiction over the banks, and are
starting preliminary discussions to determine what kind of
impact the conduct involving the Libor rate may have had in
their states.
"Our office is aware of the allegations around the
manipulation of the Libor, and we are working with other state
agencies to determine whether Massachusetts has suffered any
losses as a result," a spokesman for Massachusetts Attorney
General Martha Coakley said.
A spokesman for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said his
office is aware of the recent settlement reached by British bank
Barclays with U.S. and UK authorities and "will look at the case
to the extent that our office might have any jurisdiction in the
matter."
Barclays last month agreed to pay $453 million to
settle charges that it manipulated Libor -- the London interbank
offered rate, which is compiled from estimates by large
international banks of how much they believe they have to pay to
borrow from each other.
Libor is used for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives
contracts, as well as influencing rates on mortgages, student
loans and credit cards.
State banking regulators are also monitoring the issue,
according to a spokeswoman for the Conference of State Bank
Supervisors.
And other state agencies are exploring whether they lost
money in trades impacted by the misconduct.
A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts transportation
authority, MassDOT, said the agency "is actively investigating
its portfolio for the purpose of determining if it was underpaid
on its bonds due to the brewing Libor situation," as are many
other issuers of debt whose rate is governed by Libor.
Barclays in June resolved charges that some of its employees
had attempted to manipulate the benchmark Libor lending rate,
touching off an international banking scandal.
The bank admitted it submitted false information to the
British Bankers Association as part of the complex process of
setting Libor, in order to influence the pricing of derivatives
and also to rebut speculation about the weakness of the bank's
balance sheet during the financial crisis.
The attempted manipulation, which according to authorities
took place from 2005 through 2009, meant that millions of
borrowers paid too little or too much interest on their debt.
Whether consumers were harmed by the conduct would be
central to any inquiry by state attorneys general.
Lawyers for several states have had early discussions about
whether they might pool investigative resources and launch a
broader, multi-state effort, but no formal consortium has been
established yet, people familiar with the discussions said.
New York might be expected to lead such an effort, since
most of the banks' U.S. operations are based there. A spokesman
for the New York attorney general declined comment on whether
the issue is being looked at.
Some municipalities, including the city of Baltimore, and
funds including the Frankfurt-based Metzler Investment GmbH,
which manages 47 billion euros ($59 billion) in assets, have
already sued more than a dozen banks, arguing they were bilked
of potentially billions of dollars.
State officials may not have a huge appetite to band
together on a new multi-state effort, given the tortured and
drawn-out negotiations that eventually resulted in a $25 billion
deal over mortgage servicing abuses by top U.S. banks earlier
this year.
"The challenge is going to be, what kind of manipulation can
the cities and states find, and are they going to be able to tie
that manipulation to specific losses?" said Ira Rheingold, who
heads the National Association of Consumer Advocates and has
worked with states on multi-state actions.
(Additional reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.;
Editing by Leslie Adler)