By Karen Freifeld
| WASHINGTON, July 15
WASHINGTON, July 15 New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman has launched a probe into possible
manipulation of the Libor benchmark international lending rates
by global banks, his spokesman said on Sunday.
Schneiderman joined Connecticut's Attorney General George
Jepsen to start the investigation six months ago into the
possible rigging of Libor, the London interbank offered rate,
New York Attorney General spokesman James Freedland told
Reuters.
Libor is compiled from estimates by big banks of how much
they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other. It is
used for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts
and influences rates on many lending transactions, including
mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
"Working together, the New York and Connecticut attorneys
general have been looking into these issues for over six months,
and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead,"
Freedland said.
The probe is not at the stage of filing legal actions, he
added.
Jepsen's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a call
and an email for comment.
The U.S. Justice Department is also building criminal cases
against several financial institutions and their employees
related to the manipulation of interest rates, The New York
Times reported on Saturday.
The Times said cities, states and municipalities in the
United States were trying to determine whether they suffered
loses due to rate manipulation and some had filed suit.
Given the broad scope of the Libor case and the number of
institutions thought to be involved, the investigations could
provide authorities with a "signature moment" to hold big banks
accountable for misdeeds during the financial crisis, which hit
global markets from late 2007, the newspaper said.
The investigation is unusually complex, could continue for
years and end in settlements rather than indictments, the Times
said, citing officials close to the case.
Barclays Plc, the bank at the center of the Libor
scandal, was fined a record $450 million last month by U.S. and
British authorities for manipulating the rate, but the deal does
not shield Barclays employees from criminal prosecution.
Barclays will pull out of the rate-setting panel for
interbank lending in the United Arab Emirates because of its
involvement in the Libor scandal in that country, industry
sources told Reuters on Sunday.
(Additional reporting By Alexandra Alper; editing by
Christopher Wilson and Philip Barbara)