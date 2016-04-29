WARSAW, April 29 Bank Millennium reported on Friday an almost 16-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit year-on-year, as a newly-imposed bank tax ate into profits.

The Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, showed a bottom line of 137 million zlotys ($35.5 million), compared to 133 million seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.8615 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)