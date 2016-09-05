Sept 5 New York's financial services department
head is urging the state's chartered banks to accept municipal
identification cards such as the NYC identification card to open
a bank account and one bankers association is at least open to
the possibility.
State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Maria
Vullo sent a letter last week to leaders of the New York Bankers
Association, Karen Armstrong, NYBA's vice president of
communications and political action, told Reuters on Monday.
In its response to the letter, attributed to president and
chief executive, Michael P. Smith, NYBA did not state opposition
to accepting the IDNYC cards.
"The opinion of the Department of Financial Services is
consistent with an earlier opinion by the federal regulators,
which left in banks' discretion the decision whether to accept
IDNYC for opening bank accounts, as long as the customer meets
the bank's established standards for compliance with federal and
state laws," Smith said. "Banks are committed to finding
innovative ways to serve underbanked communities and IDNYC may
play a meaningful role in that effort."
Published reports also said the letter, which implored
chartered banks to accept IDNYC cards as identification, was
sent to the head of the New York Credit Union Association.
Access to banking services "helps preserve income, leads to
savings and asset-building opportunities, and improves access to
affordable credit opportunities," State Department of Financial
Services Superintendent Maria Vullo wrote in the letter,
according to the New York Daily News. "Indeed, access to banking
services can improve the overall economic well-being of all New
Yorkers and the New York economy."
The NYCID is a free identification card that has been
popular with immigrants and touted by New York City Mayor Bill
de Blasio.
NYBA is comprised of the commercial banks and thrift
institutions that engage in the banking business in New York
State. The organization's website states that its members have
aggregate assets in excess of $10 trillion and more than 200,000
New York employees.
