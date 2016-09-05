Sept 5 New York's financial services department head is urging the state's chartered banks to accept municipal identification cards such as the NYC identification card to open a bank account and one bankers association is at least open to the possibility.

State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo sent a letter last week to leaders of the New York Bankers Association, Karen Armstrong, NYBA's vice president of communications and political action, told Reuters on Monday.

In its response to the letter, attributed to president and chief executive, Michael P. Smith, NYBA did not state opposition to accepting the IDNYC cards.

"The opinion of the Department of Financial Services is consistent with an earlier opinion by the federal regulators, which left in banks' discretion the decision whether to accept IDNYC for opening bank accounts, as long as the customer meets the bank's established standards for compliance with federal and state laws," Smith said. "Banks are committed to finding innovative ways to serve underbanked communities and IDNYC may play a meaningful role in that effort."

Published reports also said the letter, which implored chartered banks to accept IDNYC cards as identification, was sent to the head of the New York Credit Union Association.

Access to banking services "helps preserve income, leads to savings and asset-building opportunities, and improves access to affordable credit opportunities," State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo wrote in the letter, according to the New York Daily News. "Indeed, access to banking services can improve the overall economic well-being of all New Yorkers and the New York economy."

The NYCID is a free identification card that has been popular with immigrants and touted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

NYBA is comprised of the commercial banks and thrift institutions that engage in the banking business in New York State. The organization's website states that its members have aggregate assets in excess of $10 trillion and more than 200,000 New York employees. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bill Trott)