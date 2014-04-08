OSLO, April 8 Swedish, Danish and Norwegian
financial regulators have moved closer to harmonising mortgage
requirements for banks operating across borders in the region,
Norway's Finance Minister Siv Jensen said on Tuesday.
The rules would force bank subsidiaries in a Nordic
countries to set aside capital based on the rules of the host
nation in cases when those rules are stricter, rather than on
its own domestic regulation.
"I'm very optimistic with regards to an imminent decision on
host nation regulations in the Nordics," Jensen said. "Both
Danish and Swedish authorities have responded favourably, which
indicates that this will soon be in place."
The purpose of harmonising the rules is to level the playing
field and prevent banks from basing their foreign business on
potentially more favourable requirements intended for their home
market.
The region's top banks include Sweden-based Nordea,
SEB, Handelsbanken and Swedbank,
Norway's DNB and Denmark's Danske Bank.
