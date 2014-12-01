WARSAW Dec 1 Poland's largest bank PKO BP would find it a challenge to maintain net profit in 2015 at the same level as this year due to lower interest rates and high competition, a Polish daily on Monday reported the bank's chief executive as saying.

Zbigniew Jagiello also told the Rzeczpospolita daily that the profits of the entire banking sector were likely to fall next year from the 2014 level, but the combined result would not be bad.

"It is a challenge for us, but we are planning further strategic steps that can help us achieve it," he said when asked if maintaining net profit next year at the same level as in 2014 would be a base scenario or a challenge.

He said PKO plans to close the process of selecting a insurance partner after assessing the results of new regulation on banking and insurance services that comes into force from the start of April next year.

"It will become visible how it impacts the market ... in the second quarter," Jagiello said. "We want to enter co-operation with an insurance partner for a long period of time, 10-15 years, so we must take this decision based on actual market conditions." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Sunil Nair)