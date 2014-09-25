WARSAW, Sept 25 Polish banking confidence index Pengab fell in September to 25.1 points, its lowest level in a year, as bank managers' optimism about economic growth fades.

Pengab, compiled by TNS Polska pollster for The Polish Bank Association, fell by 5.4 points from August. While it rose by 5.3 points year-on-year, that growth was off a low base.

The association said that a deterioration in banks' financial situation had lasted for several months now, and "may be seen as disturbing".

Apart from the effect of slowing economic growth, Polish banks also face margin squeeze as the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) prepares markets for another easing cycle that may start as early as next month.

Markets have priced in that Polish benchmark interest rates will fall nearly 100 basis points over the next 5-6 months from its record low of 2.5 percent now.

The Polish medium-term growth is seen on average at 3.5 percent. Until recently investors have thought it would be higher this year, but now most analysts expect it to be closer to 3 percent, mainly due to the slowdown in the euro zone.

(Reporting by Mateusz Roszak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)