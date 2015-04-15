* Nearly 3/4 billion open accounts between 2011 and 2014
* Gender gap persists as more women remain unbanked
* Mobile technology opens doors to finance in sub-Saharan
Africa
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, April 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nearly
three quarters of a billion people opened bank accounts or used
mobile money providers for the first time from 2011 to 2014, a
major leap forward in access to financial services that
development experts say is key to ending global poverty.
The Global Findex survey, produced by the World Bank, found
that 62 percent of people worldwide now use financial
institutions or mobile money services, up from 51 percent in
2011, a 700 million increase from three years ago.
A 13 percentage point gain in developing countries, and an
even faster advance of 17 percentage points amongst the poorest,
plus innovations in mobile technologies drove the gains.
But two billion people remain "unbanked", with over half the
adults in the poorest 40 percent of households in developing
countries having no access to financial services.
And the gender gap remains stubbornly persistent. Fewer
women than men in developing countries have access to financial
services, despite a concerted campaign to reach women.
Even many of those with bank accounts still rely on cash
transactions for monthly utilities and school fees, and savings
are held in cash rather than secure accounts, the survey found.
Asli Demirguc-Kunt, World Bank director of research, said an
opportunity remained for banks and e-money providers to develop
appropriate products -- such as accounts with lower fees, more
mobile phone applications and less documentation to open
accounts -- in order to reach the unbanked.
"We believe that if more accounts are offered that are
affordable and convenient, more people would use them," she
said.
Mobile technology holds the greatest promise to reach more
of the unbanked in sub-Saharan Africa, where 12 percent of
adults have a mobile money account against 2 percent globally,
with Kenya leading on 58 percent.
Governments could play an important role in stimulating
account ownership by paying welfare benefits electronically into
accounts or through e-money cards, said Demirguc-Kunt.
UNIVERSAL BANKING BY 2020
The G20 leaders of major industrialised and developing
countries have made financial inclusion a development priority.
Research indicates that households with bank accounts can
better absorb financial shocks by tapping secure savings or
accessing credit. They also can use savings and credit to expand
small businesses and improve agricultural output.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in October 2013 announced
the goal of universal financial access by 2020 as a way for
low-income workers to gain a foothold on the economic ladder.
The Global Findex survey conducted by Gallup World Poll asked
150,000 people in 143 economies whether they had an account for
storing money, and making or receiving electronic payments. It
also asked adults about how they saved, borrowed, made payments
and managed financial risk over time.
The strongest growth was seen in East Asia and the Pacific
where account ownership rose to 69 percent from 55 percent in
2011, the survey found.
The Middle East recorded the lowest rates of account
ownership at 14 percent of adults up from 11 percent in 2011,
possibly due to a lack of Sharia compliant offerings.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Ros Russell)