May 4 U.S. bank Regions Financial Corp
has rebounded from the credit crisis of five years ago and the
bank's shares look cheap with a healthy economy in its key
markets, according to an article in the May 5 edition of
Barron's.
Regions, the nation's 21st largest bank, has "cleaned up its
problem loans, cut costs, and increased its presence in some
thriving sectors of business lending," according to the article.
The stock has risen to about $10 in the past year, but
"still has room to run," Barron's said, noting the shares trade
at less than 90 percent of book value versus 130 percent for
Regions' peer group.
John Crowley, a portfolio manager of the Eaton Vance Large
Cap Value Fund, figures the shares are worth more than $13
apiece, some 30 percent above the current level, Barron's said.
Regions was created from a series of banking mergers in the
South, Midwest and Texas.
Officials at Regions Financial were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)