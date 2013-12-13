PARIS Dec 12 (Repeats with no changes to text) Shadow banking, insurance giants and over-the-counter derivatives are the biggest challenges on global financial regulators' list of unfinished business, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret told Reuters in an interview.

Dombret said regulators had made major progress in drafting and approving tougher capital rules to make banks safer since the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers plunged the world financial system into crisis in September 2008; but several areas were still not adequately regulated.

"Where we still have the most work to do is in solving the too-big-to-fail problem," he said during a visit to France on Wednesday. "A lot has been done on the concepts, but we are still behind with implementation.

"Five years after Lehman, we can't be fully satisfied with what we've achieved. What is missing is above all the implementation of the new rules for resolving international banks operating across borders."

Dombret, in charge of the financial stability portfolio on the German central bank's board, said regulators had barely made a start on dealing with too-big-to-fail insurers to avoid another AIG-style problem, even if there were fewer systemically important insurers.

AIG LEGACY

The U.S. administration intervened to rescue the giant insurer in 2008, taking on its troubled assets to prevent it collapsing with catastrophic consequences for the financial system.

"We've solved a lot of the concepts around banks, but less on insurers, less on infrastructure such as clearing houses," Dombret said in the remarks released on Thursday. "We are concentrating lots of risks in the clearing houses.

"(Regulation of) the shadow banking sector is still a construction site, although some progress is visible."

He said his biggest concerns in the estimated $70 trillion "non-bank banking sector" were money market funds, especially those with real-time mark-to-market systems, which had to some extent replaced banks in financing some governments.

"We will have to do a lot more about money market funds, but things are on the right track," he said.

A senior European Commission official said this week that Brussels had ruled out hasty curbs on shadow banking, which also includes securities lending and other forms of short-term borrowing and lending outside the main banks, to avoid crimping finance for the economy.

Patrick Pearson told Britain's House of Lords Economics Committee the European Union executive wanted to gather more data before jumping to regulatory conclusions, adding that the key priority was transparency.

Dombret said over-the-counter derivatives also required regulatory action, but different accounting principles on how to treat impairment made regulation more complicated among the United States, the European Union and other jurisdictions.

"I am also concerned that we have very low levels of volatility at the moment and that banks and investors may be somewhat underestimating the real risks because of this very low volatility," he added.

(Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Ralph Boulton)