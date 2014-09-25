* Basel committee to introduce "floors" on capital
* Ingves says bank models cannot capture some risks
* Basel signs off on net stable funding ratio rule
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 25 Banks face curbs on their
ability to downplay how much capital they should hold, as
regulators bid to restore investor confidence in the sector, a
top global banking watchdog has said.
Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee of
supervisors from nearly 30 countries, said there will be
"floors" on bank capital, one of the most definitive statements
so far on major changes to come.
A floor forces a bank to hold a certain amount of capital
regardless of what its risk modelling says it should hold.
In a speech published on Thursday, Ingves told banking
supervisors meeting in China that differences in how banks use
models to calculate capital buffers were too great.
"The steps the committee has taken, and plans to take, to
address excessive variation in risk-weighted assets include the
introduction of capital floors ... and greater restrictions on
the scope of banks' internal risk estimates," Ingves said.
The committee will spell out its measures to leaders of the
Group of 20 governments (G20) in November, Ingves added.
Basel has faced pressure from U.S. and British regulators to
simplify capital rules.
The committee was lukewarm initially but Ingves signalled
the ground was shifting, saying internal models at banks cannot
capture all risks adequately, meaning blunter tools will be
needed in some cases.
"There needs to be more restrictions on modelling
assumptions and techniques and an acceptance that not all risks
can be modelled," said Ingves, who also heads Sweden's central
bank.
Finding a new balance between complexity and simplicity was
"becoming ingrained in the mindset of those responsible for
policy development and implementation," Ingves said.
Some regulators have lost patience with Basel and are
introducing rules nationally that are tougher than Basel III.
The United States has introduced a much tougher leverage
ratio on lenders and Britain may force banks which use internal
risk models to publish capital calculations using the so-called
standardised model as well.
Ingves said the Basel Committee has approved a final version
of its net stable funding ratio which limits how much a bank can
use illiquid assets to fund short-term borrowings. The final
standard will be released in coming weeks and take effect from
the start of 2018.
