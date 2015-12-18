WASHINGTON Dec 18 The top U.S. banking
regulators issued a forceful warning about commercial real
estate lending on Friday, saying they will keep close watch on
the segment next year as a recent swell in looser loan standards
threatens banks' financial health.
The statement from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors,
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency said banks have been easing
underwriting on loans for commercial real estate.
The agencies "also have observed certain risk management
practices at some institutions that cause concern, including a
greater number of underwriting policy exceptions and
insufficient monitoring of market conditions."
The warning comes after a series of federal analyses found
that looser underwriting standards, especially prevalent in
commercial real estate (CRE) loans, posed threats to the
financial stability of both banks and the United States.
In Friday's statement, the regulators said that next year
they will "continue to pay special attention to potential risks
associated with CRE lending." They will focus on banks that have
recently experienced substantial growth in commercial real
estate lending, that plan to increase the lending, or operate in
growing or risky markets.
The agencies could ask lenders to strengthen underwriting
standards or raise additional capital, according to the
statement. They could also ask for plans to better monitor the
loans, which can be made for shopping centers, office spaces,
apartment buildings or condominium projects.
The statement outlined a series of steps that the banks
could take to lower their risks, such as analyzing a borrower's
ability to service all of its debts during periods of rising
interest rates.
