LONDON Nov 4 The European Commission is
mulling tough new measures to limit bankers' pay and bonuses
handed out across the European Union, Michel Barnier, EU
commissioner in charge of regulating finance across the bloc,
said in a newspaper interview on Saturday.
Speaking to The Independent during a visit to London,
Barnier said it was necessary to do more to ensure bankers
contributed in a "just way" to the fiscal crisis sweeping
Europe, which he called "grave."
"I can't give you all the details now of what the next
steps will be (until we) evaluate how the current rules are
being applied (but) we will be preparing the next framework so
we can limit bonuses and pay further," he said.
Asked if the Commission would introduce the new rules if
the banks did not act unilaterally, Barnier replied:
"Exactly."
"It's not about penalizing the banking sector," he added.
"It's about asking that everyone play their role and make an
effort to preserve the money available to finance the real
economy."
The paper quoted Barnier as saying it was "in the interests
of European banks to show their responsibility toward wider
society." He said the consequences of the financial crisis
would be economic hardship across the EU for years to come.
Barnier also announced he would be bringing forward new
rules to regulate credit ratings agencies, which are blamed by
many countries for exacerbating the euro zone crisis, according
to the paper.
He also rejected accusations that greater pay curbs would
hurt Britain's interests in the long run.
The measures, which are likely to go further than those
planned so far in Britain and could not be blocked, would meet
strong opposition from the City of London, a major financial
center. Banking chiefs say it would lead to an exodus of talent
to Asia and the United States.
But he argued instead the move would "strengthen the
City."
"The City was hit by the crisis. It needs solid
foundations. That's why we are putting rules and transparency
and supervision into place where previously they had
disappeared," Barnier said.