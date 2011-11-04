LONDON Nov 4 The European Commission is mulling tough new measures to limit bankers' pay and bonuses handed out across the European Union, Michel Barnier, EU commissioner in charge of regulating finance across the bloc, said in a newspaper interview on Saturday.

Speaking to The Independent during a visit to London, Barnier said it was necessary to do more to ensure bankers contributed in a "just way" to the fiscal crisis sweeping Europe, which he called "grave."

"I can't give you all the details now of what the next steps will be (until we) evaluate how the current rules are being applied (but) we will be preparing the next framework so we can limit bonuses and pay further," he said.

Asked if the Commission would introduce the new rules if the banks did not act unilaterally, Barnier replied: "Exactly."

"It's not about penalizing the banking sector," he added. "It's about asking that everyone play their role and make an effort to preserve the money available to finance the real economy."

The paper quoted Barnier as saying it was "in the interests of European banks to show their responsibility toward wider society." He said the consequences of the financial crisis would be economic hardship across the EU for years to come.

Barnier also announced he would be bringing forward new rules to regulate credit ratings agencies, which are blamed by many countries for exacerbating the euro zone crisis, according to the paper.

He also rejected accusations that greater pay curbs would hurt Britain's interests in the long run.

The measures, which are likely to go further than those planned so far in Britain and could not be blocked, would meet strong opposition from the City of London, a major financial center. Banking chiefs say it would lead to an exodus of talent to Asia and the United States.

But he argued instead the move would "strengthen the City."

"The City was hit by the crisis. It needs solid foundations. That's why we are putting rules and transparency and supervision into place where previously they had disappeared," Barnier said.