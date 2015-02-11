BONN, Germany Feb 11 Greece alone would be responsible for winding down any problem bank this year and cannot count on help from other European bank resolution funds, the head of Germany's financial watchdog, soon to lead the EU's bank resolution authority, said on Wednesday.

"For everything up to Dec. 31, the Greek national resolution authority is responsible," Elke Koenig told a journalist briefing.

"Up to Jan. 1, 2016, it is purely a national issue," said Koenig, who takes up her new post as head of the EU Single Resolution Board on March 1 and aims to have the organisation fully operational by Jan. 1 next year.

The four largest Greek banks are supervised by the European Central Bank, with the rest falling under the responsibility of national supervisors.

Koenig said the new authority would focus this year on options for raising bridge financing to tide it over while funding accrues through contributions paid by banks could be built up.

"The ship is pretty empty," she said of the funding the authority will initially have at its disposal. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; editing by Thomas Atkins)