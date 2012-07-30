* Bank scandals force savers to review accounts
* Cash funds reduce their own exposure
* Increasing wealth flowing into money market funds
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, July 30 Corporate treasurers, pension
funds and charities are seeking advice on whether to quit banks
engulfed by the recent welter of financial scandals.
Institutional savers are nervous that banks may struggle to
afford punishments doled out to those guilty of rigging interest
rates, mis-selling products and performing inadequate checks
against money laundering. Cost estimates on rate-rigging alone
top $20 billion.
"We're already seeing an increase in inquiries from people
who want guidance on how to spread their money across more
names," said Tom Meade, investment director at Royal London Cash
Management, a Royal London Asset Management division with 6
billion pounds ($9.4 billion) under management.
"Historically, if a bank was seen as systemically important,
like a Lloyds or an RBS, that used to be enough. But that point
of view is changing," he added.
Many of the world's biggest lenders are fighting to maintain
the confidence of regulators and customers as ratings agencies
cast doubts on their creditworthiness. However, these efforts
have been undermined by revelations that bank staff conspired to
rig the Libor interbank lending rate, which underpins
transactions worth trillions of dollars.
Furthermore, several banks suspected of a role in fixing the
euro interest rate known as Euribor are supplying regulators
with information in hopes of receiving lower fines, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
"Libor may not be the headline worry for every client right
now, but it's definitely an additional one," Meade added. "The
way this investigation is unfolding, it could end up the primary
reason why people want to diversify their cash away from banks."
This nervousness is already having an impact. Data shows
that increasing amounts of wealth are starting to flow into
alternative investments such as money market funds.
These highly liquid products invest clients' cash in U.S.
Treasury Bills, UK gilts and across a range of short-dated paper
issued by top-rated banks. They are commonly used as
alternatives to bank deposits because their net asset value
rarely dips below the sum of cash invested.
Global research house EPFR said that money market funds
enjoyed their best week for inflows this year in the week to
July 11, attracting nearly $18 billion - the week that Barclays'
chief executive resigned after admitting the bank's
role in Libor manipulation.
Many institutional savers are rediscovering the advantages
of parking money in funds rather than traditional deposits.
Investment into UK fixed-interest funds via the Skandia
Investment Solutions platform rose by 7 percent in the second
quarter of 2012. The popularity of cash funds is also soaring,
with first-quarter sales up 28 per cent.
"Funds offer capital preservation in a liquid, transparent
product that provides professionally managed credit risk ... You
have to choose who you think does it best," said one senior cash
manager in the asset management arm of a large bank, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivities of his role.
With many staple AAA investments, such as Bunds or Swiss
francs, showing zero or even negative yields, Fitch Ratings
Director Charlotte Quiniou said that investors pushing more
wealth into cash funds were willing to sacrifice returns for
perceived safety.
The funds themselves are providing additional comfort to
investors by paring down their own exposure to banks.
SAFE HAVENS
"The flows in and out of money market funds are very much
driven by the perception of market risk ... when investors fear
that the market risk is increasing, these funds are used as safe
havens," Quiniou said.
Libor is expected to hit banks harder than any other
regulatory rap, including the payment protection insurance
mis-selling scandal.
UK and U.S. authorities handed Barclays a $450 million fine
last month, on top of the 100 million pounds the lender had
spent on in-house investigations.
"A Morgan Stanley estimate - admittedly crude - suggested
that the 12 banks so far linked with this could be liable for as
much as $22 billion in fines and damages," said Alan Thein,
co-manager of Legal & General's Multi-Manager fund range.
The ultimate cost of Libor is not the only worry for
depositors. HSBC said on Monday that it was setting
aside $2 billion to cover penalties arising from U.S.
investigations into its anti-money laundering failures in Mexico
and mis-selling compensation.
Barclays, meanwhile, could face fresh penalties over fees it
paid during its 2008 capital raisings.
Together with RBS and Lloyds, these two banks also have to
shell out a share of up to 6 billion pounds of compensation to
customers they misled about interest rate hedging products.
