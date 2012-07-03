LONDON, July 3 The Scottish prosecutor said on Tuesday it had been investigating its banking sector for some time, in an unprompted statement following revelations that Barclays Plc had manipulated interest rates.

"Given the degree of public concern about recently reported issues in the banking sector, the Crown has decided to confirm that an investigation has been underway for some time." it said in a short statement.

"Its scope will now be extended as a result of recent developments. The Serious and Organised Crime Division is leading the investigation."

(Reporting by Kate Holton)