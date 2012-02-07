LONDON Feb 7 Beyond the reach of
regulators, and about half the size of the world's banking
industry, a thriving breed of "shadow banks" is emerging that
could trigger the next chapter in the global financial crisis.
Spurred by this concern, the watchdogs are turning their
attention to the fringes of the global financial system, where
hedge funds and money market funds are filling the gaps left by
retreating banks.
"In America, increased financial activity is taking place
between non-banks which are subject to little or no regulation,
and Europe is catching up fast," said Godfried De Vidts,
director of European Affairs at ICAP, a brokerage firm
that trades only with large professional clients, such as
investment banks.
The effort is the latest attempt by regulators to make the
financial system safer, four years after the start of the global
banking crisis. This has already led to a rewriting of the rules
that will change the face of banking for good.
Tough new rules on capital requirements for banks -- known
as Basel III -- are forcing banks to increase their safety
buffers, while the U.S. "Volcker rule" bans overly risky bets by
banks on financial markets.
And opaque unlisted derivatives will have to be traded on
exchanges in the future, rather than directly between banks in
"over the counter" deals.
But despite these efforts, large swathes of the financial
system remain outside the remit of the regulators, even though
they provide essential funding to banks, and were at the heart
of the global financial crisis.
This sector, known as "shadow banking" -- much to the
chagrin of the people operating in it -- is huge. The size of
the sector was some $60 trillion in 2010, making it as big as
roughly half the global banking industry.
"Shadow banking is not really well named. It would be
preferable to have a better description of what is a wide range
of non-bank intermediaries. As it stands, it sounds a bit
pejorative," said ICAP's De Vidts.
A run on its funds is as much a real risk for a shadow bank
as it is for a normal bank, regulators say, and could have
devastating consequences for the global financial system because
the two sectors are so closely linked.
Paul McCulley, the former PIMCO portfolio manager credited
with coining the expression "shadow banking", warned as early as
2009 that the system "drove one of the biggest lending booms in
history, and collapsed into one of the most crushing financial
crisis we've ever seen".
Governments stood behind their banks when the
interbank lending market dried up at the onset of the crisis,
bailing them out with billions of dollars to protect depositors.
But shadow banks would have no such fall-back option.
POLITICAL TARGET
Another risk identified by the Financial Stability Board
(FSB)- the powerful body mandated by the G20 group of the
world's richest economies to draw up new rules for shadow
banking - is that they could be used to avoid financial
regulation and attract risky activities that are banned
elsewhere.
"What we're doing now is looking at the types of data that
the FSB will be gathering. The scope is pretty broad but it's
important to get the facts on table and consider what activities
could pose a risk," said Rick Watson at the Association for
Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), a group that lobbies on
behalf of securities firms and investment banks.
The FSB has signalled a two-pronged approach to regulating
shadow banking, with tough rules such as possible capital
charges and limits on the size and nature of a mainstream bank's
exposure to shadow banks.
Other shadow banking activities which are seen as less
systemically risky could face greater transparency requirements.
Critics of this regulatory drive say that the definition the
FSB uses to describe shadow banks is intentionally vague,
allowing them to probe and potentially regulate corners of the
financial universe that are seen as harmless.
"The politicians want a reason for the crisis and shadow
banking seems to be the target," said Richard Comotto, an
academic at the ICMA centre at Reading University.
Much of the debate centers around collateral - securities
such as bonds or shares that guarantee a loan much in the same
way as a property in a mortgage - which has become scarce after
the crisis, making it harder for banks to lend.
The unsecured interbank lending market has almost completely
dried up because banks have stopped lending to each other, so
banks need more collateral to continue lending to clients. Much
of this originates in shadow banks.
Europe's banks for instance, are paying insurers and pension
funds to take bonds that are hard to sell in exchange for better
quality ones, in a desperate bid to secure much-needed cash from
the European Central Bank (ECB).
And blue-chip companies like Johnson & Johnson,
Pfizer and Peugeot are among firms providing
cash to banks, in a reversal of the established roles of clients
and lenders.
These deals between companies and banks take place in the
so-called repo market, another large part of shadow banking,
used to raise short-term funding against collateral.
NO LOBBYING
Money market funds - which pool money from largely
institutional investors to put it in low-risk financial assets
and that resemble deposits in a bank - are particularly worried
they may be subject to tighter rules.
"A money market fund is an investment product. It's not a
bank and it's not bank-like," said Jonathan Curry who heads up
HSBC Global Asset Management's $75 billion money market
business.
"The investors in the fund, they are the ones who
bear the risks of the underlying investments - not the provider
and not the broader financial system."
The repo market, which in Europe alone is roughly 6 trillion
euros in size, is another explicit target for the FSB, which has
suggested these markets need the help of clearing and settlement
houses to reduce risk.
People working in the repo industry say the instruments
themselves are safe and regulators should instead focus on the
way banks use them.
But many bankers are unwilling to take a public
position, as the FSB has started working on the matter.
Behind-the-screens discussions are already taking place with
people in the industry.
That meant banks have little to gain from picking a battle
over shadow banking, said Karen Peetz, vice chairman at Bank of
New York Mellon, a large player in the repo market.
"We know they are examining it because it potentially
creates a competitive divide for those that are heavily
regulated and those that aren't," she told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Alexander
