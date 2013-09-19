* New standards body created by UK's biggest banks
* Body will be independent and not lobby for banks
LONDON, Sept 19 Richard Lambert, the former
director general of the Confederation of British Industry, has
been appointed by Britain's biggest banks to set up a new
independent body monitoring standards within the industry.
Lambert will design and chair the organisation, which will
be independent of the industry and will not lobby on behalf of
banks, the chairmen of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds
, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and
Standard Chartered said in a joint statement.
"The new professional body will be independent of the banks,
and will cover all sectors of the industry. I hope it will be
supported by all banks and building societies doing business in
the UK," Lambert said on Thursday.
The creation of the new body follows a recommendation in
June by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, a
group of lawmakers tasked with making proposals for reform of
the industry.
The chairmen of the banks said Lambert had been asked to
consult with government, regulators, banks, employees and
consumer groups to develop the new body.
He will examine the need for new professional qualifications
within the industry and consider how best to raise overall
standards of behaviour. He will also liaise with Britain's
financial regulator as it undertakes a review of its Approved
Persons Regime, they said.
The chairmen said Lambert had been asked to submit his
recommendations next year.