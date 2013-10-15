LONDON Oct 16 Fears of job cuts and "banker
bashing" are taking a toll on the health of bank workers of all
levels, according to an international study published on
Wednesday that follows a trail of burnouts and tragedies in the
world of finance.
The study by Swiss-based UNI Global Union found more than 80
percent of banking and insurance unions in 26 countries cited
deteriorating health as a major problem for their members in the
past two years, with many now working in a "climate of fear".
More than half of the unions in 16 countries from Europe,
four from Asia and three each from Africa and Latin America said
members complained their personal lives were also under
considerable strain as they battled the financial crisis.
Lynn Mackenzie, author of the report "Banking: The Human
Crisis", said bankers in the glass towers of finance were often
blamed for the global financial crisis, but this finger pointing
also impacted bank workers lower down the pay chain.
"Bank employees are having to face angry customers,
sometimes on a daily basis, whose lives are falling apart and
they blame the banks," said Mackenzie, adding the survey was one
of the widest pieces of research looking at bankers' health.
"But on top of this, managers at banks are putting pressure
on staff to meet often unrealistic sales and performance
targets. This can be the tipping point into health problems."
The report comes a day after senior British banker Hector
Sants, head of compliance at Barclays, was signed off
on medical leave until the end of the year suffering stress.
His leave echoed that of Lloyds Chief Executive
Antonio Horta-Osorio who took two months off in late 2011 after
suffering sleep deprivation and exhaustion.
Two highly publicised deaths this summer also highlighted
the pressure facing workers in the finance sector.
Zurich Insurance is looking into the suicide of
its chief financial officer Pierre Wauthier and investigations
are ongoing into the death of Bank of America Merrill Lynch
intern Moritz Erhardt who was found dead in his London
lodgings having worked through the night several days running.
Mackenzie said the public had little sympathy for bankers
but needed to realise it was not just highly paid executives
feeling the strain, but workers at all levels and pay grades.
Unions cited stress as a key health issue, with workers
concerned about losing their jobs, being replaced by younger,
cheaper or offshore staff, unfeasible sales targets, lower
salaries, and having to complete the same work with less staff.
The report found about 193,000 jobs have been slashed in the
finance sector in the 26 countries surveyed since mid-2011, and
the cuts were not over with restructuring ongoing.
"Pressure to cut costs and sell products has created a
climate of fear at many banks and workers are too worried about
their jobs to speak out or admit they are suffering mentally,
fearing it will jeopardise their job," Mackenzie told Reuters.
UNI Global Union, which represents 900 service sector unions
internationally, said it wanted a fairer approach to
restructuring, limiting payments to shareholders and more done
by management to preserve jobs.